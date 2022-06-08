Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Two students clear Class 12 exam; set record in Bhiwandi's tribal hamlet

Updated on: 08 June,2022 03:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

Poor connectivity to the higher secondary school and junior colleges is the main reason why most students from Pisepada hamlet drop out of school after Class 7

Ngo volunteers teaching Avinash Waghe and Dipali Katkari. Pic/Aniket Salvi


Two HSC students from Pisepada, a tribal hamlet in rural Thane’s district, have created history and are now an inspiration to other students.

Avinash Waghe and Dipali Katkari belong to the first batch of students from their hamlet who continued their studies after Class 7 and have now cleared Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam with flying colours.




After facing various socio-economic barriers, Avinash (Arts stream) and Dipali (Commerce stream) have secured 46.5 per cent and 41.5 per cent respectively.


