Maharashtra: Landmark Matheran bungalow burgled

Two break-ins at Mumbai’s Gandhy family property spook locals, larger community; godown door smashed, vessels, boilers taken

The Woodlands bungalow near Porcupine Point, also known as Sunset Point

Mumbai art connoisseurs and owners of the iconic Chemould art space at Prescott Road, Fort, have a bungalow called ‘Woodlands’ located near Porcupine Point, also known as Sunset Point, in Matheran. The Gandhys’ bungalow has been broken into and burgled on two occasions recently, sending the hill station, a hugely popular go-to getaway for Mumbaikars, buzzing.

First break-in

The first theft was discovered at 6.30 am on August 15. Adil Gandhy said, “The thieves broke in through a side bathroom after breaking a window glass and then removing an iron bar. One person slipped in and opened the bathroom door. Through this, they gained access to a part of the home and broke open all the cupboards. They ransacked the stuff inside. They took a large copper pot and copper dishes.” Gandhy surmised that they were probably looking for specific items that could be sold immediately or melted down.

The rifle the thieves left behind

He added they had also broken into the kitchen. “It was pretty well-equipped but they took nothing. They did, though, smash the godown door and took a few vessels as well as an old water boiler, which we use for heating our bathwater and the top cover of a new boiler which was lying inside.” The art collector said the huge vessels and boiler could not be lifted by one person, so they suspect it was a group. He added, “They left behind an old derelict gun, which they probably brought along to frighten anyone in case they were approached!”

Landmark locale

The community was shocked by the news of the August 15 break-in. The bungalow is a Matheran landmark. It was built in 1857 by a Britisher, who subsequently sold it a few years later and it changed hands a few times, till it was finally bought by Adil Gandhy’s grandmother’s father in 1913.

Gandhy said the property has remained with the family since. “We go up often to Matheran and spend extended periods of time, especially during December, when family from abroad come to town, and Christmas and New Year are most often spent up in Woodlands,” he said.



A bar was removed from the bathroom window

The Gandhys have a caretaker family looking after the bungalow. Their main caretaker died of COVID-19 a while ago, but his wife and two girls look after the bungalow. They live a little away from the house. It was the trio who discovered the break-ins as they go to the bungalow to work every morning.

Second break-in

Gandhy said, “After the first break-in, we got the godown door and latch repaired. Then on August 19 at 7.30 am when our caretakers went to Woodlands, they discovered yet another break-in. Thieves smashed the godown door and took a copper vessel and another water boiler. Apparently, they tried opening the main door but were unsuccessful.”



The broken door (left) the cupboards were ransacked (right) the perpetrators filched two water boilers

Gandhy explained that their godown is located down a covered passage leading away from the main bungalow. There is also a kitchen, servants’ room, two toilets and a storage room in that annexe.

Police complaint filed

Locals said that they are “extremely disturbed by news of these break-ins.” Though there is talk about installing CCTVs around homes, Matheran local Maria Vaz, echoed larger sentiments as she said, “There are frequent power failures, which will hamper the surveillance.”

A Matheran police officer said, “We are investigating both break-ins, which appear to be linked, but I cannot say much as this is an ongoing investigation. We are also planning a meet with police officials and homeowners and locals soon. A minimum of CCTV coverage in the area will aid us and also give an extra safety net to owners. There are frequent power cuts, but many homeowners and establishments here have generators. We have been investigating in surrounding villages too.”

