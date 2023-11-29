Maharashtra legislature's winter session to be held from Dec 7-20 in Nagpur

Maharashtra legislature's winter session is scheduled to take place from December 7 to December 20 in Nagpur, the state's second capital

Representative Image

Maharashtra legislature's winter session is scheduled to take place from December 7 to December 20 in Nagpur, the state's second capital, stated an agency report quoting officials. According to the report, on Wednesday, an official from the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex in Mumbai, mentioned that the session would consist of 10 working days.

The official told the media that during the session, opposition parties are anticipated to raise concerns over various matters including Maratha reservation, unseasonal rains, state investments and other issues.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe also confirmed the discussion of the Maratha reservation issue during Maharashtra's legislature's winter session. The reservation topic gained prominence last month when activist Manoj Jarange went on a hunger strike to push for Maratha community reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. The agitation for quota turned violent in certain parts of the state.

Speaking further on the quota issue, Gorhe said that the reservation issue would be deliberated upon in both houses during the winter session although no resolution to this effect was passed. She expressed hope for a lasting resolution to be found.

Preparations for the session are underway, including arrangements for the safety of police officers and government employees, as well as provisions for food, lodging, and childcare.

Manoj Jarange, an activist, accused Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal of inciting communal strife by opposing the Maratha community's inclusion in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Jarange demanded blanket OBC caste certificates for Marathas and gave the government until December 24 to address their reservation demand.

Jarange chastised Bhujbal for allegedly using provocative language at rallies, questioning whether this was the approach of the state government. The two have been arguing, with Bhujbal opposing Jarange's proposal to classify Marathas as Kunbis under OBC.

