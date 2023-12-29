Maharashtra: Leopard strays into Pimpri Chinchwad

The leopard was spotted in a cattle shed adjacent to a bungalow, in an area with residential buildings and small fields

A young male leopard that strayed into Chikali in the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was successfully rescued in a joint operation by NGO RESQ CT Wildlife Rescue Unit, Pune Forest Department, PCMC Fire Department and PCMC Police Department.

Around 6.30 am on Thursday, the Wildlife RESQ CT team received an alert from the Pune Forest Department about a leopard sighting in a wood storage shed in Chikali. They immediately dispatched one team for verification and assessment. “Upon arrival, we realised that the leopard had not entered the shed but had moved through a passage next to it,” said Nachiket Utpat, director, Wildlife Management, RESQ CT.

The leopard was spotted in a cattle shed adjacent to a bungalow, in an area with residential buildings and small fields. “The location presented unique challenges due to the proximity of human habitation and the dense vegetation” said DCF Mahadev Mohite, Pune Forest Department.

Tuhin Satarkar, director, Wildlife, RESQ CT continuously monitored the leopard’s movements using a thermal drone. As the leopard was located in the shed, Dr Chetan Vanjari from RESQ CT prepared to tranquilise it. However, the leopard mock charged upon sighting the dart gun. “It was a critical moment, but our team was prepared for such eventualities,” said Dr Vanjari.

The PCMC police played a crucial role in crowd control, ensuring the safety of the public. “The cooperation of the PCMC police was instrumental in managing the crowd. It allowed us to focus on the rescue operation,” said Neha Panchamiya, president, RESQ CT. The leopard, around three years old, was sedated by 10 am and safely transported to the rehabilitation centre.