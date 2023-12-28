Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bomb scare at Thane synagogue turns out to be hoax; security tightened

Updated on: 28 December,2023 07:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

A bomb scare at a Maharashtra's Thane synagogue have turned out to be hoax, the officials said on Thursday, adding that the security was tightened following the scare

Representational Pic/File/iStock

A bomb scare at a Maharashtra's Thane synagogue on Thursday afternoon received a bomb threat which turned out to be hoax, the officials said on Thursday, adding that the security was tightened following the scare, the police said.


The incident came to light when 'The Gate of Heaven' Synagogue received an email which stated that the Synagogue would be bombed.


The matter was brought to the notice of the Thane Police which rushed to the spot. As a preventive measure the police cordoned off the entire road and checked the area, however they found nothing suspicious, the officials said.


“Bomb scare threat was received at a Jewish temple located near Thane civil hospital. The police officials rushed to the spot and the street where the Synagogue is located was blocked for sometime for security reasons. The BDDS team had also reached the spot and after checking the area nothing suspicious was found. The police are now trying to finding out who had sent the email,” a police official said.

