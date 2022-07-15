Maharashtra logs 2,371 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

Maharashtra's case fatality rate was 1.84 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 2,371 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths. Out of the 2,371 cases, Mumbai logged 365 new Covid-19 cases and two new fatalities.

Pune city and Satara district recorded two Covid-19-linked fatalities each, while municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Solapur district registered one death each. The count of Covid-19 cases in Nashik district rose to 4,78,149 with the addition of 77 new patients in the last 24 hours

Maharashtra's case fatality rate was 1.84 per cent and the recovery rate stood at 97.95 per cent. As per the public health department, around 2,914 patients recovered from the Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

(with inputs from PTI)