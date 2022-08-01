Maharashtra logs 830 new Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra's fatality rate stands at 1.84 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 830 new Covid-19 cases, including 164 in Mumbai, and one death.

With 1,024 people discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 78,87,372 at the recovery rate of 98 per cent, leaving Maharashtra with 12,808 active cases, the official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Nashik logs 68 new Covid-19 cases, active tally 598

Maharashtra's fatality rate stands at 1.84 per cent, the health bulletin mentioned.

The number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 8,32,07,144 of which 80,48,285 samples were tested positive to date.