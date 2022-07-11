Maharashtra logs sharp dip in Covid-19 cases at 1,189

Of the new cases, the Mumbai administrative circle accounted for 443, the Pune circle 371, Nashik 193, Nagpur 98, Akola 32, Aurangabad 29, Latur 13 and the Kolhapur circle 10, among others

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 1,189 new Covid-19 cases and two more deaths linked to the infection, a health department official said. The fresh additions took the state's overall tally to 80,05,213.

Of the new cases, the Mumbai administrative circle accounted for 443, the Pune circle 371, Nashik 193, Nagpur 98, Akola 32, Aurangabad 29, Latur 13 and the Kolhapur circle 10, among others.

The two fresh deaths caused due to respiratory illness were reported from Nashik and Ahmednagar districts, the official said.

The active tally in the state is 18,027, led by Pune with 6,514, Mumbai with 3,557 and 2,137 cases in Thane. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.93 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.84 per cent.

The overall number of coronavirus tests touched 8,24,06,424 after 23,984 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, as per the health department data.

(with inputs from PTI)