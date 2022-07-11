Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: City gets month’s water stock in a day
Do hear us out before taking view on party symbol: Sena to Election Commission
Uttar Pradesh: Class 12 student held for objectionable Facebook post on CM Yogi Adityanath
NCPCR seeks FIR against Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for allegedly using children in 'Save Aarey' protest
Mumbai sees 235 new Covid-19 cases, zero death
Karnataka: Justice H P Sandesh puts transfer threat on record
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra logs sharp dip in Covid 19 cases at 1189

Maharashtra logs sharp dip in Covid-19 cases at 1,189

Updated on: 11 July,2022 09:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Of the new cases, the Mumbai administrative circle accounted for 443, the Pune circle 371, Nashik 193, Nagpur 98, Akola 32, Aurangabad 29, Latur 13 and the Kolhapur circle 10, among others

Maharashtra logs sharp dip in Covid-19 cases at 1,189

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Monday, Maharashtra reported 1,189 new Covid-19 cases and two more deaths linked to the infection, a health department official said. The fresh additions took the state's overall tally to 80,05,213.

Of the new cases, the Mumbai administrative circle accounted for 443, the Pune circle 371, Nashik 193, Nagpur 98, Akola 32, Aurangabad 29, Latur 13 and the Kolhapur circle 10, among others.




Also Read: Mumbai: Breakthrough Covid-19 infections highest in senior citizens


The two fresh deaths caused due to respiratory illness were reported from Nashik and Ahmednagar districts, the official said.

The active tally in the state is 18,027, led by Pune with 6,514, Mumbai with 3,557 and 2,137 cases in Thane. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.93 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.84 per cent.

The overall number of coronavirus tests touched 8,24,06,424 after 23,984 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, as per the health department data.

(with inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK