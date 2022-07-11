Breaking News
Updated on: 11 July,2022 08:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Of the 235 new cases, only 31 were hospitalised, with just eight of them needing oxygen support

Mumbai sees 235 new Covid-19 cases, zero death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai on Monday reported 235 new Covid-19 cases and zero death, taking the tally to 11,19,030, a civic official said. A day earlier, the city had recorded 399 cases

Of the 235 new cases, only 31 were hospitalised, with just eight of them needing oxygen support, the BMC data mentioned.




The recovery count increased by 431 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,95,849, leaving the metropolis with 3,557 active cases.


Also Read: Mumbai: Juhu, Lokhandwala, Versova areas see maximum Covid-19 cases in K/West ward

The recovery rate was 98 per cent, the growth rate in cases between July 4 and 10 was 0.047 per cent, while the caseload doubling time was 1,446 days, as per civic data.

With 6,549 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 1,76,36,515.

The city has no sealed building and containment zones, BMC data showed.

