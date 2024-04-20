Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Mumbai South seat, understanding city's 'high-profile' constituency

Mumbai South is known for its diverse demographics and significant political influence, the seat is set to play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of the region
- Mumbai South is known for its diverse demographics and significant political influence
- The Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat is a prominent parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra
- The seat consists of six assembly segments with posh areas
The voting for Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024 kickstarted on April 19. A voter turnout of 54.85 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the state where people in five Lok Sabha constituencies exercised their franchise in the first phase of the polls.