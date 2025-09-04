Breaking News
Teen falls into creek in Thane from local train; search operation underway

Updated on: 04 September,2025 06:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to information received by the Disaster Management Cell at approximately 2:55 pm from local resident, the man allegedly lost his balance and fell into the creek while the train was crossing a bridge in Thane district of Maharashtra

A search operation has been launched by multiple teams. Pic/RDMC

A teenager fell into the creek near Thane station while travelling on a Mumbai local train on Thursday afternoon, triggering a search operation, civic officials said.

Immediately after the information was received by the officials, teams from the Disaster Management Cell, the Fire Brigade rushed to the scene. 

According to information received by the Disaster Management Cell at approximately 2:55 pm from local resident, the teen allegedly lost his balance and fell into the creek while the train was crossing a bridge in Thane district of Maharashtra.


Investigations revealed that, the teen who has been identified as 19-year-old Akash Sharma slipped into the Vitawa creek in Thane's Kalwa after losing balance, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

"Around 1 pm, Akash Sharma was on his way from Mulund to Kalwa by train when the accident occurred. Sharma is a resident of Gholai Nagar, Kalwa," Tadvi said, reported the PTI.

After being alerted, firemen and rescuers from the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) were sent to the spot, the official said.

"A search operation is underway with the help of firefighters, TDRF personnel, our disaster management staff, local residents, and two boats provided by fishermen," he said, the news agency reported.

Man jumps into creek in Navi Mumbai, saved

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 27-year-old man, an auto-rickshaw driver, allegedly tried to kill himself by jumping into a creek in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Thursday morning, but was saved by the police, an official said, reported the PTI.

The driver, a resident of Mumbai's Chembur area, reportedly jumped into the creek from Airoli bridge, the Rabale-MIDC police official said.

A passer-by alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and rescued him from the creek, he said.

The police found that the man was upset following a domestic dispute at his home, sources said.

During the probe, the police found that the man left his home on Wednesday night after a heated argument with his wife as she caught him with another woman, the official said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

