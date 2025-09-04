Breaking News
Three killed in car crash on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Updated on: 04 September,2025 12:06 PM IST  |  Thane
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act against the car driver and efforts were on to trace the accused

Three killed in car crash on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Representational Image

Three killed in car crash on Mumbai-Nashik highway
The police on Thursday said that three men were killed when their car crashed into a huge stone on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The accident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday near a hotel in the Kasara Ghat area, they said.

"The car, driven in a rash and negligent manner, rammed into a huge stone while negotiating a turn. The impact killed three passengers travelling in the vehicle, while the driver jumped out and escaped from the spot," Kasara police station's senior inspector Suresh Gavit said, reported PTI.


The deceased have been identified as Riaz Haisyat Ali, Asadullah and Afzal, all belonging to Uttar Pradesh and aged between 30 and 35 years, he said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for a postmortem.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act against the car driver and efforts were on to trace the accused, he said, reported PTI.

Accident on flyover in Thane district kills motorcyclist, injures car driver

In another incident, an accident on a flyover in Thane district on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of an unidentified motorcyclist and left a car driver critically injured, said a senior police officer, reported PTI.

The accident occurred when two cars collided head-on atop the Bhiwandi-Kalyan flyover. In the chaos of the crash, a motorcyclist travelling on the same bridge was struck by one of the vehicles. The impact flung the rider off the elevated structure, leading to his death on the spot, he said, reported PTI.

The officer stated, "The motorcyclist was knocked down during the collision and thrown off the bridge. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries immediately. One of the car drivers was also badly injured and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital," reported PTI.

No formal offence has been registered yet, and authorities are working to identify the deceased motorcyclist, he said.

Meanwhile, three members of a family, including two children, were killed when their sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided head-on with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Ochira in this southern district on Thursday, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

