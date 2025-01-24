Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) has claimed Maharashtra will soon appoint a third deputy CM from the Shiv Sena (Shinde) faction, sparking renewed political debates in the state

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that Maharashtra will soon have a third Deputy Chief Minister, asserting that the individual would emerge from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). According to ANI reports, Raut made this statement during an interaction with the media on Friday.

"...Maharashtra will get a third deputy CM soon. It will be someone from among them (Shiv Sena-Shinde)," Raut stated, indicating an impending political development within the state.

Raut, a prominent leader of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), also took a swipe at the Shinde faction, accusing them of defecting out of fear of central investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "These people ran away in fear of the ED and CBI," he alleged.

Reaffirming his faction's resilience, Raut added, "Power comes and goes, but we are standing firmly on our feet here." He underscored that the Shiv Sena (UBT) continues to be a robust organisation despite losing power in the state.

The remarks come in the wake of harsh criticism from Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Eknath Shinde. Addressing the audience at the 'Shivoutsav' function held at Bandra Kurla Complex on Thursday evening to commemorate the 99th birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shinde accused Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning the late leader's ideology.

Shinde said, "You left Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology in 2019 only for the CM chair. You trampled on his principles, so you have no moral right to talk about the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial."

Reflecting on his governance, Shinde remarked, "I received the opportunity to serve the people of Maharashtra wholeheartedly for two and a half years. At the same time, the recognition I received as a beloved brother of 2.4 crore sisters in the state is greater than all positions."

(With inputs from ANI)