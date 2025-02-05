Maharashtra Minister Dattatray Bharne stresses effective implementation of minority welfare schemes

Minority Development Minister Dattatray Bharne directed officials to strengthen planning and outreach efforts to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach the intended beneficiaries

The Maharashtra government is committed to the overall progress of the minority community by ensuring the effective implementation of various welfare schemes, Minority Development Minister Dattatray Bharne said.

He directed officials to strengthen planning and outreach efforts to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

Minister Bharne chaired a review meeting at the Mantralaya on Wednesday to assess the implementation of schemes under the Minority Development Department. The meeting was attended by Department Secretary Ruchesh Jayavanshi, District Collectors from across the state, District Planning Officers (via video conferencing), Deputy Secretary Milind Shenoy, and senior official Vishakha Adhav.

During the meeting, Bharne emphasised that all schemes for minority welfare should be executed effectively, with a focus on people-oriented initiatives. He assured that a shortage of funds would not hinder the community’s development and reiterated the government’s commitment to bringing minority groups into the mainstream.

Key initiatives discussed included the scholarship scheme for minority students, increasing the funds of the Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation, the self-help savings group scheme, and the school modernisation program. The minister instructed officials to intensify efforts to ensure that these schemes reach the maximum number of beneficiaries.

“The government is dedicated to the empowerment of the minority community, and we will take all necessary steps to facilitate their progress,” Bharne said.

Maharashtra govt launches online registration for construction workers

In a major step towards streamlining the registration process for construction workers in Maharashtra, the state government has introduced an online registration system. While workers can now register from anywhere, they will need to visit a district or taluka facility centre for biometric verification and document validation. Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar announced that this initiative has been rolled out across the state starting today.

To facilitate this process, the government has established 366 Taluka Suvidha Kendras, where workers can schedule their verification visits at their convenience. Each centre will process 150 applications per day, ensuring an efficient system for construction workers to complete their registration, Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar said.

The Integrated Welfare Board Computer System (IWBMS) is an online platform designed to handle the registration, renewal, and benefit distribution for construction workers. Previously, this process was managed solely at the District Building Workers Facility Centers. However, following a directive from the Central Government, the state has now expanded the system to include taluka-level centres, the Maharashtra Minister said.