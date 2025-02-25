Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed the state’s ambition to lead India’s AI and technology revolution, with plans for an AI centre at Mumbai University

Pic/X

Maharashtra Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday apprised about a meeting with experts working in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), during which suggestions were sought on strengthening the coastal security. He also sought advice on increasing the productivity of the fisheries department, reported news agency ANI.

Rane assured that the state government would work on implementing the suggestions received during the meeting.

"CM (Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis has a clear vision for artificial intelligence and the state's progress. Today, I held a meeting with young minds from the AI field. We received important suggestions from them on how to tighten our coastal security and increase the productivity of the fisheries department. The government will work on how to implement these suggestions," Rane told ANI.

This development follows remarks made by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who announced that the state would soon be at the forefront of India’s AI and technology revolution. Speaking at the 2025 NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum, Fadnavis highlighted how AI is accelerating governance and economic growth in the state.

According to the Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), Fadnavis noted that digital services in the state have significantly expanded, with most government services now available online.

In addition, he revealed plans to establish an AI centre at Mumbai University, situated in India’s fintech capital, reported ANI.

During his recent visit to Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasised the transformative potential of AI. Speaking at the AI Action Summit on February 11, PM Modi stated that AI is "writing the code for humanity in this century," noting its rapid development and deployment.

He expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for inviting him to co-chair the summit. The Prime Minister stressed that AI could positively impact sectors such as health, education, and agriculture, while facilitating progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He also underscored the importance of developing open-source systems to foster trust and transparency.

Maharashtra govt planning innovation city near Mumbai: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday that the state is creating a 300-acre 'innovation city' in Navi Mumbai to drive economic growth. The project aims to enhance the state's technological and industrial landscape, reported news agency PTI.

Fadnavis made the announcement while speaking at the NASSCOM event in Mumbai, PTI reported. He revealed that Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has volunteered to prepare a paper outlining the key features of the innovation city.

In addition to the innovation city, Fadnavis highlighted that a new international airport is being developed in Navi Mumbai, and the state is working on creating a completely new city in the vicinity of the airport.

According to PTI, Fadnavis also shared plans for the establishment of a global capability centre 'park' in Navi Mumbai, with the state in "active touch" with up to five potential global capability centres (GCCs) to invest in the region. He expressed hope for favourable decisions in the near future.

The chief minister also mentioned that Maharashtra has recently signed multiple memorandums of understanding, securing investments worth USD 20 billion for data centres. He further noted that Navi Mumbai will soon be home to a new data centre park.

In a significant development, Fadnavis announced that over 10,000 women across the state are being trained in Artificial Intelligence (AI) through an initiative in collaboration with tech giant Microsoft.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)