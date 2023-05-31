Breaking News
Maharashtra: No fight over seat-sharing in MVA, says Jayant Patil

31 May,2023
Agencies

The Nationalist Congress Party, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena were yet to start talks on seat-sharing, Jayant Patil told reporters

State NCP president Jayant Patil. Pic/Rane Ashish

State NCP president Jayant Patil on Tuesday said there was no fight among the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections. The Nationalist Congress Party, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena were yet to start talks on seat-sharing, he told reporters here.


“There is no conflict over seat-sharing among the three parties of the MVA as we have not yet started any kind of discussions. The NCP has held internal review for some Lok Sabha seats and a similar meeting will take place tomorrow as well,” he said.


Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut’s statement that his party would contest 18 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Patil said, “It is natural for any political party to stake claim to the seats it had contested in the previous election.”


Several Lok Sabha members who are with chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena are keen on contesting on the BJP ticket in 2024, Patil claimed. “If it happens, their supporters will go back to the original Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray,” he said.

