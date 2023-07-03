Breaking News
Maharashtra: Officials asked to fill potholes on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway to reduce traffic snarls

Updated on: 03 July,2023 07:44 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Palghar collector Govind Bodke on Monday held an emergency meeting with the top officials of the district and other stakeholders

Senior officials in Maharashtra's Palghar district have been directed to fill potholes that have been affecting traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, an official said on Monday.


Palghar collector Govind Bodke on Monday held an emergency meeting with the top officials of the district and other stakeholders connected with the highway and took stock of the situation, he said.


The collector directed the authorities to fill the potholes on the highway, which have been causing traffic jams on the route, the official said.


The officials have been instructed to take criminal action under provisions of the Disaster Management Rules against people who dump debris on either side of the highway and prevent the free flow of rainwater, he said.

Bodke also asked for reflectors to be installed at different locations in the highway and trimming of the trees on the dividers, etc.

