Updated on: 01 August,2022 09:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The students were in the age group of 18 to 23 years

Maharashtra: One killed, 32 injured after tractor-trolley topples in Nashik

Representative image


One person was killed and 32 injured when a speeding tractor-trolley toppled in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at Dodeshwar Ghat in Satana, where a group of 33 students of a training academy were returning after visiting a temple in the tractor-trolley in the evening, an official said.

The students were in the age group of 18 to 23 years, he said.


The speeding vehicle toppled in the ghat section, injuring the occupants, the official said.

The students were rushed to a hospital, where one of them died, he said, adding that six have sustained serious injuries in the accident.

