Maharashtra: Palghar man arrested for killing wife after quarrel

Police have arrested a 44-year-old brick kiln worker for allegedly killing his wife in Maharashtra's Palghar district after a fight, an official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday in Ambiste village in Wada taluka, he said.

Palghar man arrested: Couple used to have frequent quarrels

The couple used to have frequent quarrels over domestic issues.

The 34-year-old victim objected to her husband allegedly having an extramarital affair while he was against her habit of consuming liquor, Wada police station's senior inspector Datta Kindre told PTI.

After a fight late at night, the man allegedly hit his wife with a stone and then kicked her following which she died on the spot, the official told PTI.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Palghar man arrested: Police caught the man in nearby Kulte village

The police caught the man in the nearby Kulte village on Saturday when he was trying to escape to Arnala, the official said.

The man was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), reported PTI.

The accused was on Sunday produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody for five days, the police said.

Palghar man arrested: Other incidents

In another incident, a man from Maharashtra's Palghar allegedly lost Rs 15.8 lakh to cyber fraudsters on an online gaming application, police said on Friday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, an official said, reported PTI.

The complainant has alleged that the accused contacted him in December last year and lured him to play an online game assuring him of lucrative returns, he said, reported PTI.

The complainant played the game with Rs 15.8 lakh but did not get any returns and could not contact the accused. He soon realised he had been cheated and approached the police, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)