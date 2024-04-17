Palghar: Two Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

The anti-human trafficking cell of the police picked up the two Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, from Pragati Nagar locality of Nalasopara in Vasai on Monday evening based on a tip-off

Police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals from Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district for staying in the country without valid documents, an official said, reported new agency PTI.

The anti-human trafficking cell of the police picked up the two Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, from Pragati Nagar locality of Nalasopara in Vasai on Monday evening based on a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal told PTI.

The accused were identified as Aakash Arif Khan (26) and Laboni Poridin Mandal (22). They did not have any documents for travel or stay in India, he said, reported PTI.

During their interrogation, the duo revealed that they were doing menial jobs in the locality for livelihood, reported PTI.

An FIR under the the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, was registered at the Tulinj police station against them on Tuesday, the official said.

Earlier last month, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals from Navi Mumbai for residing in the country without valid documents, according to officials.

The arrested persons named Aahat Jamal Sheikh (22), Rebul Samad Sheikh (40), Ronney Soriful Khan, aged 25, Julu Billal Sharif aged 28 and Mohammad Munir Mohammad Siraj Mulla (49) were working as masons in Navi Mumbai. They are from two districts in Bangladesh, a police official told PTI.

A police official said that the ATS was acting on a tip-off. A PTI report quoted him saying, "Acting on a tip-off, the ATS led the operation and arrested five Bangladeshis, who were found living in India without valid documents. They were nabbed from Janai Compound and near Shivaji Talao, both in Ghansoli."

The Rabale police in Navi Mumbai have filed a First Information Report (FIR) and detained the suspects for further investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)