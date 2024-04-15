The bus carrying 36 passengers was proceeding towards Gujarat from Mumbai when it met with the accident at around 12.30 am, an official from Talasari police station said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Five persons injured as bus overturns on highway in Palghar x 00:00

Five passengers were injured when a private bus they were travelling in overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district shortly after midnight on Monday, police said, reported news agency PTI.

The bus carrying 36 passengers was proceeding towards Gujarat from Mumbai when it met with the accident at around 12.30 am, an official from Talasari police station said, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A tyre of the bus got punctured at Kajli village on the highway in Palghar and the vehicle overturned, he said.

Five persons received injuries and were rushed to a local hospital. Three of them who were seriously injured were taken to a hospital at Bhilad in neighbouring Gujarat, the police said, reported PTI.

In another incident, a worker and a labour contractor were killed and another person was injured after a wall collapsed during repairs to a house in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, an official said, reported PTI.

The incident took place at Bhayander East, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around 11 am, the official said, reported PTI.

A house was being repaired when one of its walls collapsed on two workers and a labour contractor, reported PTI.

While worker Makhanlal Yadav (25) and labour contractor Hariram Chouhan (49) were killed, the second worker suffered injuries, the official said, reported PTI.

After being alerted, the local firemen reached the spot, cleared the rubble and rushed the injured worker to a government hospital.

A police officer from the Navghar police station in the area said a first information report (FIR) was being registered for negligence under the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man was found dead with head injuries near a public toilet in Navi Mumbai's Nerul area, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

A passerby spotted the body of the man, in his mid to late 40s, in the early hours of Saturday, senior inspector Tanaji Bhagat said, reported PTI.

The police shifted the body, which bore head injuries, to a government hospital for a post-mortem, he said, reported PTI.

A first information report under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, and a probe is on to ascertain the victim's identity, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)