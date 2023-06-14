Maharashtra: Parts of Thane to face 24 hour water cut on June 15

According to TMC, there will be no water supply from 12 pm on June 15 (Thursday) to 12 pm on June 16 (Friday)

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday announced that the water supply will be suspended in some areas of Thane for 24 hours on Thursday, June 15.

According to TMC, there will be no water supply from 12 pm on June 15 (Thursday) to 12 pm on June 16 (Friday).

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) supplies water to some areas under the Thane Municipal Corporation which include Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majiwada, Manpada and Wagle Estate, the civic body said.

"Considering the current storage capacity of the Barvi Dam, water supply supply will be suspended from 12 pm on June 15 (Thursday) to 12 pm on June 16 (Friday)," the TMC said.

The major affected areas which will face 24-hour water cut include Kalwa, Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, Nehru Nagar and Kolshet.

The TMC said that citizens should note that the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days after the water supply is restored.

The civic body has also asked residents in the city to store water and use it judiciously.

