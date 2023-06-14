Breaking News
Maharashtra: Parts of Thane to face 24 hour water cut on June 15

14 June,2023
Ronak Mastakar

According to TMC, there will be no water supply from 12 pm on June 15 (Thursday) to 12 pm on June 16 (Friday)

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday announced that the water supply will be suspended in some areas of Thane for 24 hours on Thursday, June 15.


According to TMC, there will be no water supply from 12 pm on June 15 (Thursday) to 12 pm on June 16 (Friday).


Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) supplies water to some areas under the Thane Municipal Corporation which include Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majiwada, Manpada and Wagle Estate, the civic body said.


"Considering the current storage capacity of the Barvi Dam, water supply supply will be suspended from 12 pm on June 15 (Thursday) to 12 pm on June 16 (Friday)," the TMC said.

The major affected areas which will face 24-hour water cut include Kalwa, Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, Nehru Nagar and Kolshet.

The TMC said that citizens should note that the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days after the water supply is restored.

The civic body has also asked residents in the city to store water and use it judiciously.

Earlier, the TMC had said that it has collected a record property tax of Rs 200 crore in just 66 days. 

Thanekar's unprecedented response to property tax payment is commendable, said Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

"The TMC had prepared the payments for the current (2023-24) financial year on April 1, 2023, and informed the citizens through SMS. An updated facility for downloading, printing, and online payment of property tax was provided through this SMS. The citizens gave a spontaneous response to this," Bangar added.

According to the civic body, to facilitate the payment of property tax to the citizens, initiated tax collection centres in all ward committee offices and the said centres are open during office hours and on public holidays. An appeal was made regarding the payment of tax by ensuring that the said property payments have been received or not. The property tax department of Thane Municipal Corporation has been given a recovery target of Rs 900 crore this year.

"In the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, the property tax collection department has collected property tax amounting to Rs 200 crore. Last year on June 7, Rs 108.35 crore was recovered. Compared to that, this year the increased recovery of Rs92.22 crores is 90 per cent. A total of 1,51,536 property owners have paid tax so far this year," Thane Municipal Commissioner said.

