Maharashtra: Parts of Thane to face 24 hour water cut on May 26

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday announced that the water supply will be suspended in some areas of Thane, Maharashtra for 24 hours due to maintenance and repair works on Friday, May 26.

According to TMC, there will be no water supply from 9 am on May 26 (Friday) to 9 am on May 27 (Saturday) to carry out maintenance and repair work at various places in the city.

“Due to the maintenance and repair of water pipeline of STEM Authority and repair of water channel on Saket bridge, water supply will stopped from 9 am on Friday to 9 am on Saturday,” the civic body said.

The Thane’s civic body said that the maintenance and repair of STEM Authority will be done during this period. Also, the main water channel supplying water to Thane city will be repaired and valves replaced at Saket Bridge.

The affected areas include Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Ritu Park, Jail premises, Gandhi Nagar, Rustamji, Indira Nagar, Rupadevi, Srinagar, Samata Nagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Mumbra and Kalwa.

The TMC also said that the work is underway to relocate the 500 mm diameter main water distribution channel of Thane Municipal Corporation's Dhobighat Watershed at Kopri area which was obstructed in the development work.

“The cross connection work for this water channel will be undertaken on May 25 (Thursday) due to which water supply will be shut for 24 hours,” the civic body said.

The water supply from Dhobighat and Kanhaiya nagar water bodies in Kopri area in Thane will be suspended from 9 am on May 25 (Thursday) to 9 am on May 26 (Friday).

The TMC said that citizens should note that the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days after the water supply is restored.

The civic body has also asked residents in the city to store water and use it judiciously.