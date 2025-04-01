A green flag hoisted at a temple in Maharashtra’s Beed district led to brief tension among residents before police intervened and restored calm. Authorities removed both flags and urged the community to maintain peace

A green flag hoisted at a temple in Pachegaon village of Maharashtra’s Beed district briefly led to tensions in the area before police intervention helped restore calm.

As per PTI, the incident took place following the annual yatra from the Kanifnath temple, which was conducted as part of Gudi Padwa celebrations on Sunday. On Monday, which coincided with the observance of Eid, some individuals placed a green flag alongside the traditional saffron flag at the temple, leading to unrest among local residents, police officials stated.

Officers from Georai police station swiftly reached the scene and engaged in discussions with members of both communities to defuse the situation. Following their intervention, both the green and saffron flags were removed from the religious premises to maintain communal harmony, a police official confirmed.

Local authorities emphasised that the matter was handled with sensitivity, ensuring that peace was maintained in the village. "After dialogue with the community members, both flags were taken down to avoid any further conflict. The situation was brought under control promptly," the official added.

Few days back a blast triggered by gelatin sticks rocked a mosque in Maharashtra's Beed district in the early hours of Sunday. While no casualties were reported, the explosion caused damage to the internal portion of the religious structure, police officials confirmed.

According to PTI reports, the incident took place at around 2:30 am in Ardha Masla village, located in Georai tehsil. Preliminary investigations suggest that an individual entered the mosque from the rear side and placed gelatin sticks, which subsequently led to the explosion.

Following the blast, the village head promptly alerted the Talawada police at approximately 4 am, leading to swift police action. Heavy security was deployed in the area to prevent any escalation of tension within the village. Officials confirmed that two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

In recent weeks, districts such as Nandurbar, Pune (Rural), Ratnagiri, Sangli, Beed, and Satara have also experienced communal disturbances. As per PTI reports, much of the unrest has stemmed from demands by right-wing organisations advocating for the demolition of the Mughal emperor’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

On March 17, mobs wreaked havoc in several parts of central Nagpur following a protest organised by Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad. The demonstrators called for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, arguing that it symbolised "pain and slavery."

(With inputs from PTI)