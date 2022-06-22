Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray calls for state cabinet meeting on Wednesday

Updated on: 22 June,2022 12:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

This comes after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde who is camping in Assam's Guwahati following the cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls

Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray calls for state cabinet meeting on Wednesday

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic


Amid political crisis in Maharashtra that has put up a question mark on the survival of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday has called a State Cabinet meeting at 1 pm.

This comes after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde who is camping in Assam's Guwahati following the cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls. 




Shinde, the leader of rebellion in ruling Shiv Sena, today claimed he has 40 MLAs with him.


His remarks came as speculation is rife that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the MVA government.

Shinde and some MLAs reached the hotel in Surat on late Monday night, hours after Legislative Council polls which saw the BJP winning a fifth seat despite not having enough numbers in the Assembly, possibly due to suspected cross-voting from the ruling bloc besides support from Independent MLAs and those from smaller parties.

After the Council poll results, Shinde went incommunicado and later it came to light that he is camping at a hotel in Surat along with some party MLAs.

