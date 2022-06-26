Maharashtra political crisis: MVA govt will last two to three days, says Union minister Danve

Speaking at the inaugural function, the BJP leader said the MVA should complete remaining development works at the earliest as 'we (BJP) will be in opposition only for two to three days'

Raosaheb Danve. File Pic

On Sunday, the Union minister Raosaheb Danve stated that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, racked by rebellion in main constituent Shiv Sena, will last "two to three days".

"Time is running out. This government will last for two to three days. The BJP has nothing to do with this rebellion. Shiv Sena rebels have resentment towards Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as development funds were diverted by NCP and Congress," the Union Minister of State for Railway, Coal and Mines said.

(with inputs from PTI)