NCB files draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty, others in drugs case linked to actor's death
CM Uddhav Thackeray clears no proposal to dissolve Assembly, says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole
Mumbai reports 1,648 coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Maharashtra political turmoil: The one masterstroke that could have averted crisis
Thackeray moving back to his private home, but will remain CM: Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati
MVA an 'unnatural alliance', Shiv Sena must walk out of it: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19, says Kamal Nath
Maharashtra political crisis: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray

Updated on: 22 June,2022 07:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The NCP supremo was accompanied by his daughter Supriya Sule and party minister Jitendra Awhad

Sharad Pawar. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


After Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion caused political uncertainty in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met CM Uddhav Thackeray. The NCP supremo was accompanied by his daughter Supriya Sule and party minister Jitendra Awhad.

The NCP leaders held discussions with the chief minister at 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai. However, what transpired at the meeting could not be known. The meeting came on the back of Thackeray's live address to people in which he offered to quit as CM and extended an olive branch to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, saying he will be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him.




Earlier today, Shinde and other rebel MLAs were flown to Guwahati in Assam from Surat, where they were camping since June 21.


Also Read: I am ready to quit as Maharashtra CM: Uddhav Thackeray

With inputs from PTI

sharad pawar nationalist congress party uddhav thackeray mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

