Maharashtra political crisis: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray

After Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion caused political uncertainty in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met CM Uddhav Thackeray. The NCP supremo was accompanied by his daughter Supriya Sule and party minister Jitendra Awhad.

The NCP leaders held discussions with the chief minister at 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai. However, what transpired at the meeting could not be known. The meeting came on the back of Thackeray's live address to people in which he offered to quit as CM and extended an olive branch to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, saying he will be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him.

Earlier today, Shinde and other rebel MLAs were flown to Guwahati in Assam from Surat, where they were camping since June 21.

