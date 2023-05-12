Maharashtra political row: Verdict brings a lot more to the Shinde-BJP table

Among the long list of plans are expansion of the Cabinet and footprints of their respective parties as the rate of ‘incoming’ members is expected to increase

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and (left) his deputy Devendra Fadnavis address the media after the Supreme Court’s verdict, on Thursday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

With the uncertainty gone, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is expected to get rid of pending issues within the alliance. Many believe the much-delayed expansion of the council of ministers and other political appointments should be on the duo’s immediate agenda.

The No. game

Currently, only 20 members, including the CM and the deputy CM, are working as a cabinet, with no junior ministers at their disposal. The cabinet can accommodate 23 more members as cabinet ministers and ministers of state. For this, the coalition needs a formula for sharing of berths and departments, depending on their respective strength in the Assembly.

Sources said the formula might have been decided already, but there could be some changes to it. Of the 164 MLAs who support the current government, most are with the BJP while only 40 are with Shinde. The 10 Independents, who were also seen as part of the Shinde coup, are likely to demand positions of power.

Ministers Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in on June 30, 2022, and the 18 others were inducted on August 9. Since then, the 20 have been overseeing various departments, with Shinde and Fadnavis shouldering most of the responsibility. In addition to heading the most important portfolios of finance, water resources, energy and housing, the deputy CM is the guardian minister of six districts.

The government had to juggle a lot during the last legislative session owing to the shortage of ministers. The absence of ministers or their inadequacy in handling the subject they were put in charge of had invited the Opposition’s wrath, causing embarrassment to the government. The next session is slated to be held from July 17, and the government may have a near-full team to handle the business.

No pressure any more?

The grapevine says that after the SC-granted stability, Shinde could be under a lot of pressure from his flock that had switched sides last year. But, it could end up working in his favour, too, said a senior leader. “Having stability means Shinde may not need to buckle under undue pressure. He can now have the people of his choice and placate others with other means or just ignore them,” the leader added.

The BJP camp does not see any such problem. Interested MLAs may be seen lobbying hard, but they will have to be resigned to their fate, with the high command likely taking the final call. Such was the case last August when some seniors from the previous Fadnavis cabinet had to try all kinds of jugaad to get into the Shinde cabinet. They succeeded, but did not get the departments of their choice.

The Supreme Court’s verdict could help the government in removing a sense of uncertainty in the state administration. The bureaucrats and police officers would get the message; the trusted should perform even better and those sidelined should rest peacefully without waiting for the tide to turn anytime soon. The decision-making had rarely been a problem for Shinde-Fadnavis, but of late, there have been some differences of opinion in the cabinet meetings. The stability may work both ways—it may increase or decrease the tussle, depending on its political worth.

On the political front, Shinde is expected to go out on full steam, but he will be under the BJP’s watch, notwithstanding the latter’s rhetoric that the chief minister will be the pre-poll alliance leader for the next big elections. The BJP has never stopped from expanding its footprints in the state. The incoming to the BJP fold is expected to increase as the elections approach.

20

No of Cabinet members govt currently has

23

No of members govt. can add to Cabinet