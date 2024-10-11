Breaking News
Maharashtra: Pune food delivery executive killed in hit-and-run

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Accused, whose luxury car had hit another two-wheeler minutes before, was arrested from his residence

Maharashtra: Pune food delivery executive killed in hit-and-run

The deceased, Rauf Shaikh, was a food delivery executive

Maharashtra: Pune food delivery executive killed in hit-and-run
In another hit-and-run case in Pune, a food delivery executive was killed after his two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a luxury car in the Mundhwa area of Pune. The incident took place in the early hours on Friday at around 1.20 am at the Tadi Gutta Chowk. The police have identified the deceased as Rauf Shaikh. In connection with the incident, the police have arrested the accused, Ayush Tayal, 34.


A CCTV grab of the incident shows a white car mowing down a person
A CCTV grab of the incident shows a white car mowing down a person


According to the police, the accused driver fled the scene, and the luxury car had also hit another two-wheeler before hitting the delivery executive's bike. Pune City police released a statement saying, “At around 1.35 am, the accused hit a two-wheeler first, injuring three people. He further hit a bike on which the deceased Rauf Shaikh was traveling. The car hit him from the back, causing serious injuries to him.”


The Audi car that was allegedly involved in hit-and-run incident. Pics/X
The Audi car that was allegedly involved in hit-and-run incident. Pics/X

The police said that Shaikh was taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Following the incident, they checked the CCTV cameras, identified the car and subsequently arrested Tayal from his residence in the Hadapsar area, said police. A case has been filed at the Mundhwa police station, where the accused has been booked under sections 105, 281, 125 (a), 132, 119, 177, and 184 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.

