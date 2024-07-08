As per data shared by the district collectorate, Mhasala received 273 millimetres of rain, followed by 255 mm in Murud, 170 mm in Alibag, 131 mm in Shrivardhan, 93 mm in Roha and 92 mm in Mangaon

The Raigad district in Maharashtra witnessed very heavy rainfall on Monday, with Tala getting 287 millimetres till noon, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, as per data shared by the district collectorate, Mhasala received 273 millimetres of rain, followed by 255 mm in Murud, 170 mm in Alibag, 131 mm in Shrivardhan, 93 mm in Roha and 92 mm in Mangaon.

It caused flooding in several parts of the district, leading to closure of Roha-Alibag road for several hours after a river breached its banks at Ramraje village, while rainwater entered houses in Mangaon as well as Tondare in Panvel taluka, the official said, as per the PTI.

Due to rains in Ladvali village in Mahad taluka, the road to Raigad Fort has been closed, he said.

"The water level of the rivers here has not reached danger mark as yet. Raigad saw very heavy rainfall in the early hours of the day, before the situation normalised in the morning with intermittent showers. Eleven villages in Murud taluka were affected due to rains through the night," the official said, according to the PTI.

The wall of a culvert collapsed in Birwadi in Murud, after which five persons from a nearby house were shifted as a precautionary measure, he added.

In Navenage in Mahad, the wall of a cooperative credit society collapsed, though no one was hurt, the official said, as per the PTI.

Powai Lake in Mumbai overflows amid heavy rains

Mumbai's Powai Lake began overflowing on Monday as heavy rains lashed the city for the last couple of days, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

The lake, which has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres, started overflowing at 4.45 pm, the official said.

However, the water from the lake is not potable and is used only for industrial purposes.

When the lake is full, the water area is around 2.23 square kilometres, while the catchment area is 6.61 square kilometres.

Located around 27 kilometres from the BMC headquarters, Powai Lake was built in 1890 for Rs 12.59 lakh.

Seven reservoirs, namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, supply 385 crore litres of potable water to the megapolis.

(with PTI inputs)