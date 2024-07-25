Teachers have been asked to report for duty to help with disaster management activities amid Maharashtra rains.

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Raigad district will remain closed on Thursday amid Maharashtra rains, officials said. According to the PTI report, a similar injunction has been issued to the talukas of Wada and Vikramgad in Palghar district, both of which are located on Maharashtra's coastline.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Raigad district on Wednesday, which will continue into Thursday, anticipating heavy to very heavy rains.

Raigad Collector Kishan Jawale declared a holiday for all government and private schools, training institutes, and colleges due to the red alert, stated the PTI report and added that the district has received severe rain in recent days, forcing rivers such as Kundalika, Amba, and Savitri to run above the danger level, interrupting communication networks.

Teachers have been asked to report for duty to help with disaster management activities amid Maharashtra rains, the news agency report added.

According to an official notification, Palghar district collector Govind Bodke has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the Wada and Vikramgad talukas due to heavy rainfall.

The weather office has issued an orange signal for the entire region, anticipating heavy to very heavy rain and the chance of extremely heavy showers in isolated areas. According to local officials, a holiday has been proclaimed for all private and public educational institutions in these talukas due to Maharashtra rains, news report stated.

Maharashtra rains: Three men electrocuted while moving handcart amid downpour in Pune

In Pune, Maharashtra, three men were electrocuted early on Thursday while trying to push their flooded handcart after strong downpours, according to authorities.

The Deccan Gymkhana region was the scene of the incident. The three men were attempting to move their roadside handcart, which was swamped in the heavy rains, where they were selling egg dishes near the Baba Bhide bridge. They got electrocuted in the process.

An official from the Deccan Gymkhana police station stated that the victims, Abhishek Ghanekar, Akash Mane, and Shiva Parihar, were taken to a hospital but passed away from their wounds while receiving treatment.

It has been raining nonstop in Pune since Wednesday night.

