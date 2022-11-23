×
Breaking News
'He threatens to kill me': Shraddha Walkar's complaint against Aftab Poonawala in 2020
Mumbai: BMC’s Covid expenses under the scanner
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh
CAG begins probe into allocation of works by BMC during Covid-19 pandemic
Mumbai reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 114

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Ratnagiri station gets sunkissed

Maharashtra: Ratnagiri station gets sunkissed

Updated on: 23 November,2022 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Attains self-sufficiency thanks to solar plant; KR saves Rs 3.8 crore annually

Maharashtra: Ratnagiri station gets sunkissed

The solar power plant at Ratnagiri station


Konkan Railway has started harnessing solar energy, and as of today 10 stations on the line have roof-top solar panels and generation capacity.


Of these stations, Ratnagiri is the only one that has become self-sufficient thanks to solar power, Konkan Railway officials said on Tuesday. The other nine stations are Kankavli, Madgaon, Chiplun, Kudal, Sawantwadi, Thivim, Udupi, Karmali and Khed.



“To promote the use of clean energy, Konkan Railway has installed a solar power plant of 350 kilowatts peak (KWp) at Ratnagiri, 180 KWp at Madgaon, 25 KWp each at Chiplun, Kankavli and Kudal, 20KWp each at Sawantwadi and Karmali, 7 KWp each at Thivim and Udupi and 2 KWp each at Khed, Chiplun and Kankavli stations,” a KR spokesperson told mid-day.


Also read: Maharashtra: Two ST buses collide in Ratnagiri, 16 passengers injured

The unit kWp refers to the peak power of a photovoltaic system or panel. “So far, 34.21 lakh units’ energy has been generated by the ten plants, saving Rs 380.63 lakh annually,” he added.

The 350-KWp-capacity solar park installed at Ratnagiri station is capable of meeting the full power requirement of not only the station but also its premises. A wind and solar hybrid renewable energy system has also been set up at Konkan Railway level crossing gates and stations.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
indian railways mumbai railways ratnagiri mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK