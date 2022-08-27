Maharashtra records 1,723 Covid-19 cases, six deaths

The recovery count increased by 1,845 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,34,878, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,743

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,723 Covid-19 cases and six deaths, which took the tally to 80,94,845 and the toll to 1,48,224, according to state health department.

As per state health department data, of the new cases, Mumbai Circle accounted for 1,144 cases, followed by 264 in Pune Circle, 154 in Nashik Circle, 58 in Kolhapur Circle, 43 in Nagpur Circle, 39 in Latur Circle, 12 in Aurangabad Circle and nine in Akola Circle.

The recovery count increased by 1,845 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,34,878, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,743, according to health department data.

State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

The positivity rate was 4.48 per cent, while the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted so far was 8,40,21,397, including 38,421 in the last 24 hours.

