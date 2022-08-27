Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Sonali Phogat murder: Restaurant owner among two more arrested by Goa Police
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra records 1723 Covid 19 cases six deaths

Maharashtra records 1,723 Covid-19 cases, six deaths

Updated on: 27 August,2022 09:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The recovery count increased by 1,845 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,34,878, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,743

Maharashtra records 1,723 Covid-19 cases, six deaths

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,723 Covid-19 cases and six deaths, which took the tally to 80,94,845 and the toll to 1,48,224, according to state health department.


As per state health department data, of the new cases, Mumbai Circle accounted for 1,144 cases, followed by 264 in Pune Circle, 154 in Nashik Circle, 58 in Kolhapur Circle, 43 in Nagpur Circle, 39 in Latur Circle, 12 in Aurangabad Circle and nine in Akola Circle.

Also Read: Mumbai reports 625 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths; active tally at 5,177


The recovery count increased by 1,845 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,34,878, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,743, according to health department data.

State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

The positivity rate was 4.48 per cent, while the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted so far was 8,40,21,397, including 38,421 in the last 24 hours.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Coronavirus news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK