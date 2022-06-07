Maharashtra records 1,881 new coronavirus cases; one case of BA.5 variant

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,881 new coronavirus cases, a sizable increase compared to 1,036 infections reported a day before

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 31-year-old Pune resident was found positive for B.A.5 variant in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the official release of state's health department stated.

"According to the latest report of whole genomic sequencing from B J Medical College, Pune, a 31-year-old woman from Pune was found positive for B.A.5 variant. The woman was asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation," Maharashtra public health department's release said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Over 60 per cent of Covid-19 cases in S-Ward reported from Powai's elite housing societies

Show full article