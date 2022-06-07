Breaking News
RS polls: ED opposes pleas of Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik for one-day bail, says prisoners don't have voting rights
Iraq, Libya, Malaysia join over a dozen Muslim countries in condemning controversial remarks against Prophet
Mumbai: Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Shiv Sena shifts MLAs in hotel to avoid poaching
Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai Police Commissioner in Navneet Rana case
Maharashtra police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra records 1,881 new coronavirus cases; one case of BA.5 variant

Maharashtra records 1,881 new coronavirus cases; one case of BA.5 variant

Updated on: 07 June,2022 07:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,881 new coronavirus cases, a sizable increase compared to 1,036 infections reported a day before

Maharashtra records 1,881 new coronavirus cases; one case of BA.5 variant

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 31-year-old Pune resident was found positive for B.A.5 variant in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the official release of state's health department stated.

"According to the latest report of whole genomic sequencing from B J Medical College, Pune, a 31-year-old woman from Pune was found positive for B.A.5 variant. The woman was asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation," Maharashtra public health department's release said.




Also Read: Mumbai: Over 60 per cent of Covid-19 cases in S-Ward reported from Powai's elite housing societies


Show full article

mumbai news maharashtra pune Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK