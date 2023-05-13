Maharashtra reports 111 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 967

No death was reported in the state on May 13, the state health department bulletin said

Representational Pic

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 111 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,68,328, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 967 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

176 patients discharged on Saturday, 80,18,819 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until May 13. The recovery rate in the state is now at 98.17 per cent, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said that since January 1, 2023, 112 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 75 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 85 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities and 14 per cent of the deceased did not have any comorbidity.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had on Friday reported 121 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,68,217, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department.

With addition of the single fatality, the toll rose to 1,48,542, said a department bulletin.

Mumbai had logged 28 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 11,62,552.

On Thursday, Maharashtra had reported 149 cases, but no death linked to the disease.

According to the bulletin, 7,483 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their total count to 8,70,81,862.