Maharashtra reports 154 Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally down to 1,423

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 154 fresh coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, which saw nearly 300 recoveries, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 81,67,947 and the toll increased to 1,48,541, the department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai detected 47 patients in the last 24 hours.

The state recorded 179 cases and two coronavirus-linked fatalities on Tuesday.

At present, the dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16, which has been found in 1,241 patients so far in the state and caused 13 deaths, said the bulletin.

The department said 297 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 80,17,983 and leaving the state with 1,423 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state was 98.16 per cent.

The department said 7,874 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,70,66,639.

