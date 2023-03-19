Maharashtra reports 249 Covid-19 cases, one death; active cases rise to 1,164

The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 81,39,501 and death toll to 1,48, 428

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 249 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death.

The number of active patients rose to 1,164, the health department said in a release.

On Friday, Maharashtra had recorded 197 new cases and one fatality.

The latest fatality was recorded in Thane city. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent.

As many as 113 patients recovered from coronavirus infection since previous evening, taking the cumulative recoveries to 79,89,909.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent.

As many as 7,472 tests were conducted since Friday evening, which took the total of tests conducted in the state to 8,65,42,885.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Fresh cases: 249; New deaths: 1, Active cases: 1,164; New tests: 7,472.

