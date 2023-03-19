Mumbai reports 52 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 279

No death was reported on March 19, the toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the BMC said in a health bulletin

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Sunday reported 52 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the tally of infections in city to 11,55,826, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on March 19, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, it said.

The recovery count increased by 19 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,35,800, the health bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 279 patients, it further said.

According to the data, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between March 12 and March 18 was 0.0029 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 1,87,78,571 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 992 samples in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had on Saturday recorded 249 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death.

The number of active patients rose to 1,164, the health department said in a release.

The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 81,39,501 and death toll to 1,48, 428.

On Friday, Maharashtra had recorded 197 new cases and one fatality.

The latest fatality was recorded in Thane city. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent.

As many as 113 patients recovered from coronavirus infection since previous evening, taking the cumulative recoveries to 79,89,909.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent.

As many as 7,472 tests were conducted since Friday evening, which took the total of tests conducted in the state to 8,65,42,885.

(with PTI inputs)