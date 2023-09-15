Maharashtra: Revision of electoral rolls for Konkan Graduates' constituency to start on October 16

Deputy District Election Officer Archana Kadam said November 1 is the qualifying date for the inclusion of names in the electoral rolls which will be prepared afresh. Applications for inclusion of names in the rolls for the Konkan Graduates' constituency can be submitted online or offline

The Thane district election department in Maharashtra on Friday said that the revision of electoral rolls for the Konkan Graduates' constituency will be done between October 16 and December 30, when the final list of electors will be published, reported news agency PTI.

Deputy District Election Officer Archana Kadam said November 1 is the qualifying date for the inclusion of names in the electoral rolls which will be prepared afresh. Applications for inclusion of names in the rolls for the Konkan Graduates' constituency can be submitted online or offline, the official told PTI.

Thane Collector Ashok Shingare, who is also the district election officer, has appealed to all the eligible graduates to enrol their names in the electoral rolls being prepared afresh, reported PTI.

Similar instructions have also been issued by Konkan Divisional Commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar to all the districts coming under the Konkan Graduates' constituency, the official told PTI.

Sitting legislative council member Niranjan Davkhare's term ends on July 7, 2024, as per the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, With an aim to check the potential misuse of postal ballot facility extended to voters on poll duty, electoral rules have been changed to ensure that such people cast their vote at designated facilitation centres only and do not keep the ballot papers with them for a long time.

The Election Commission (EC) had in September last year recommended to the Union law ministry to tweak the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 to ensure that voters on poll duty cast their vote at voter facilitation centre located where they are deployed.

The EC was of the view that if a postal ballot remains with a voter for a long time, the person could be highly susceptible to undue influence, threats, bribery and other unethical means by candidates or political parties.

Now, the Legislative Department in the law ministry has come out with a notification amending the Conduct of Election Rules.

A new section 18A has been added in the rules. It states that "Notwithstanding anything in this Part, a voter on election duty shall receive his postal ballot, record his vote thereon in accordance with this Part and return the same at the facilitation centre as specified, in writing, by the returning officer."

With the amendment coming into force on August 23, voters on poll duty in upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana will now vote at the facilitation centres.

(With inputs from PTI)