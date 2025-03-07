Breaking News
Maharashtra: Special traffic and power blocks for ROB girder launch at Kasara Station on March 8-9

Updated on: 07 March,2025 04:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As per the railway authorities, the first block will take place on March 8, 2025 (Saturday) from 11:40 AM to 12:10 PM on Up and Down North East lines within Kasara station limits

The Central Railway has announced special traffic and power blocks for the launching of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) girder at Kasara station. The planned infrastructure work will be conducted in two phases on Saturday, March 8, and Sunday, March 9, 2025.


As per the railway authorities, the first block will take place on March 8, 2025 (Saturday) from 11:40 AM to 12:10 PM on Up and Down North East lines within Kasara station limits. The second block is scheduled for March 9, 2025 (Sunday) from 11:40 AM to 12:10 PM on Up and Down North East lines within Kasara station limits. A third block will be carried out on March 9, 2025 (Sunday) from 4:00 PM to 4:25 PM on Up and Down North East lines within Kasara station limits.


Due to these blocks, some suburban train services will be short-terminated or short-originated. The Kasara local (N-11) departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 9:34 AM on both March 8 and 9 will be short-terminated at Asangaon. The Kasara local (N-19) departing from CSMT at 1:10 PM on March 9 will be short-terminated at Kalyan. The CSMT-bound local (N-16) scheduled to depart from Kasara at 11:10 AM on both March 8 and 9 will short-originate from Asangaon. The CSMT-bound local (N-26) scheduled to leave Kasara at 4:16 PM on March 9 will short-originate from Kalyan.


The Central Railway has urged passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and bear with the temporary inconvenience caused by these essential infrastructure upgrades. The ROB girder launch is a crucial step in enhancing rail connectivity and safety in the region.

The railway administration has assured that all necessary precautions will be taken to minimize disruptions and complete the work as per schedule. Passengers are advised to check for updates through official railway channels before travelling.

