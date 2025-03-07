As per the railway authorities, the first block will take place on March 8, 2025 (Saturday) from 11:40 AM to 12:10 PM on Up and Down North East lines within Kasara station limits

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Special traffic and power blocks for ROB girder launch at Kasara Station on March 8-9 x 00:00

The Central Railway has announced special traffic and power blocks for the launching of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) girder at Kasara station. The planned infrastructure work will be conducted in two phases on Saturday, March 8, and Sunday, March 9, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the railway authorities, the first block will take place on March 8, 2025 (Saturday) from 11:40 AM to 12:10 PM on Up and Down North East lines within Kasara station limits. The second block is scheduled for March 9, 2025 (Sunday) from 11:40 AM to 12:10 PM on Up and Down North East lines within Kasara station limits. A third block will be carried out on March 9, 2025 (Sunday) from 4:00 PM to 4:25 PM on Up and Down North East lines within Kasara station limits.

Due to these blocks, some suburban train services will be short-terminated or short-originated. The Kasara local (N-11) departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 9:34 AM on both March 8 and 9 will be short-terminated at Asangaon. The Kasara local (N-19) departing from CSMT at 1:10 PM on March 9 will be short-terminated at Kalyan. The CSMT-bound local (N-16) scheduled to depart from Kasara at 11:10 AM on both March 8 and 9 will short-originate from Asangaon. The CSMT-bound local (N-26) scheduled to leave Kasara at 4:16 PM on March 9 will short-originate from Kalyan.

The Central Railway has urged passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and bear with the temporary inconvenience caused by these essential infrastructure upgrades. The ROB girder launch is a crucial step in enhancing rail connectivity and safety in the region.

The railway administration has assured that all necessary precautions will be taken to minimize disruptions and complete the work as per schedule. Passengers are advised to check for updates through official railway channels before travelling.

Holi 2025: Central Railway to run 48 additional special train from Mumbai and Pune; check details

Central Railway (CR) will run 48 additional special trains from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Pune to clear the extra rush of passengers and ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for passengers on the occasion of Holi 2025.