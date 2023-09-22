Say will launch protest if new policy is not immediately withdrawn

There are around 62,000 government schools across the state. Representation Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Teachers threaten protest over move to privatise govt schools x 00:00

A Teachers’ body has strongly opposed the state government’s new school adoption policy and has threatened to initiate statewide protests. The teachers have launched a campaign demanding an immediate rollback of the policy.

The state school education department on Monday issued a government resolution (GR) outlining details of the scheme where public and private entities / individuals, corporates and trusts can adopt government-run schools for a period of five to 10 years. The policy was approved during a special cabinet meeting in Aurangabad last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has decided to appoint a state and local-level committee to implement this scheme. As per the GR, there are around 62,000 government schools catering to around 50 lakh students across the state. Expressing apprehensions regarding the scheme, activists and the teachers’ body have said that the move will encourage privatisation and end government education.

“Entrusting the education sector to profit-driven corporations could impede the progress of a forward-thinking state like Maharashtra. As such, it is imperative for the government to reconsider and retract this decision promptly. Failure to do so may lead to legal opposition from teacher associations, parent groups, student organisations, education advocates, and concerned citizens throughout the state,” said teacher and activist Bhausaheb Chaskar.

Also read: Mumbai: Influencer and his fans bring Ganpati to challenged twins’ home

Vijay Kombey, president of the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Committee said, “How will profit-motivated corporates or individuals be able to run government schools in a way that will be affordable for all. We strongly oppose the move. This proposal has been approved to purportedly end govt education and encourage privatisation of education pushing it beyond the reach of the underprivileged.”