Breaking News
Maharashtra: Teenager dies trying to dodge cops; doctors say heart attack
Mumbai: Renowned psychiatrist dies in Dadar building fire
Thane: Two dead, six injured in Ulhasnagar plant blast
Passenger train catches fire near Valsad, no casulties
Mumbai: Soon, all public bathrooms to get sanitary napkin vending machine
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Teenager dies trying to dodge cops doctors say heart attack

Maharashtra: Teenager dies trying to dodge cops; doctors say heart attack

Updated on: 24 September,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The police in Arnala have registered an Accidental Death Report

Maharashtra: Teenager dies trying to dodge cops; doctors say heart attack

Prachit Bhoir. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Teenager dies trying to dodge cops; doctors say heart attack
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. The teenager has been is identified as Prachit Bhoir and he lives in the area nearby
  2. The doctors said that the boy had died due to a sudden heart attack
  3. Out of fear, he was running away

The Arnala police had registered an Accidental Death Report, after a 19-year-old boy allegedly slipped and died while he was trying to escape the police.


“The incident took place in the early hours of September 23, as one team was patrolling in Agashi village, Virar. The boy saw the van and he thought that the police were present there to arrest him as he was playing cards at a Ganpati pandal. Out of fear, he was running away. Unfortunately, his leg slipped as he tripped on a wooden plank and fell,” said a police officer.


The teenager has been is identified as Prachit Bhoir and he lives in the area nearby. He was rushed to Sanjeevani Hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. “The doctors said that the boy had died due to a sudden heart attack. We have registered an ADR in this matter,” said Arnala’s Senior Police Inspector Kalyanrao Karpe.


“As it was late, we were just patrolling in the nearby area; however, we had no intentions to arrest or raid that area. The boy just thought we were here to arrest him and started running even before we could say anything,” he added.

virar mumbai police mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK