Maharashtra: Teenager dies trying to dodge cops; doctors say heart attack

Prachit Bhoir. Pic/Hanif Patel

The Arnala police had registered an Accidental Death Report, after a 19-year-old boy allegedly slipped and died while he was trying to escape the police.

“The incident took place in the early hours of September 23, as one team was patrolling in Agashi village, Virar. The boy saw the van and he thought that the police were present there to arrest him as he was playing cards at a Ganpati pandal. Out of fear, he was running away. Unfortunately, his leg slipped as he tripped on a wooden plank and fell,” said a police officer.

The teenager has been is identified as Prachit Bhoir and he lives in the area nearby. He was rushed to Sanjeevani Hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. “The doctors said that the boy had died due to a sudden heart attack. We have registered an ADR in this matter,” said Arnala’s Senior Police Inspector Kalyanrao Karpe.

“As it was late, we were just patrolling in the nearby area; however, we had no intentions to arrest or raid that area. The boy just thought we were here to arrest him and started running even before we could say anything,” he added.