Maharashtra: Thane court acquits driver accused of killing man over extra-marital affair

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district acquitted a 35-year-old driver who was accused of killing a man over an extra-marital affair and dumping his body in a lake.

Sessions judge A N Sirsikar on December 30 acquitted the accused, Rahul Maurti Kamble, a resident of Mumbra, citing that the prosecution had failed to establish charges against him beyond a reasonable doubt, newswire PTI reported.

The case involved the arrest of Mohammad Anis Mohammad Rafique Khan and his wife Mohazin Mohammad Anis Khan. The district court initially convicted Mohammad, but the high court acquitted him later, while the sessions court acquitted Mohazin.

According to the prosecution, the victim, Anwar Hussain Shahabuddin Shaikh (22), was having an affair with Mohazin. Despite warnings, Shaikh remained in contact with Mohazin.

On March 1, 2012, Kamble and the couple strangled Shaikh with a nylon rope, put his body in a plastic bag and threw it in Fadkepada Lake, they alleged.

The police later recovered the body and registered a case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

In another news, a 17-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly attacking and killing a man over the latter's illicit affair with his mother in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday.

Ranjit Tanaji Mali (25) was found dead in a cowshed in Wadji village of Ausa tehsil on Saturday, an official said.

A case of murder was registered and during the probe, the police zeroed in on the teen, who allegedly attacked Mali with a sharp weapon and killed him while he was sleeping, he said.

The victim, a mild vendor, was having an affair with the boy's mother. The teen found out about the affair and hatched a plan to murder him, the official said.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested three men for allegedly killing a 30-year-old relative following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The incident took place on Saturday in Zari area of Talasari taluka when the victim was riding pillion on a motorcycle along with his two cousins, aged 23 and 31.

A dispute arose when the victim questioned the two-wheeler being driven on a high speed. The disagreement escalated into a quarrel between the victim and the accused, the official from Talasari police station said.

The cousins and a 53-year-old uncle of the victim later allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, resulting in his death, he said.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The three accused were arrested on Sunday and booked under relevant provisions, the official said. (With inputs from PTI)