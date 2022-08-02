Maharashtra: Thane district logs 93 Covid-19 cases

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 11,928 after one patient died on Monday, an official said.

Representation Pic

Thane district in Maharashtra reported 93 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,34,312, a health official said on Tuesday, according to the PTI. The Covid-19 death toll rose to 11,928 after one patient died on Monday, he said.

The district had reported 106 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,34,219, a health official said on Monday.

The district is left with 758 active cases while 7,22,181 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far.

With no fresh death due to the infection, the fatality toll stood at 11,927 as of Sunday, he added.

