The day will be organised on June 19 and the citizens wishing to raise their complaints for the special hearings will have to submit their grievances fifteen days in advance, the TMC said in an official statement

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Thane Municipal Corporation to hear citizens grievances every month on 'Lokshahi Day' x 00:00

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra have come up with a unique idea to deal with the complaints of the citizens and have decided to conduct special complaints resolving day each month where citizens can bring their grievances to the attention of the senior officials of the civic body. The day will be organised on June 19 and the citizens wishing to raise their complaints for the special hearings will have to submit their grievances fifteen days in advance, the TMC said in an official statement.

The TMC in the statement further said, on Wednesday said that on the lines of taluk-level Lokshahi (Democracy) Day, the Thane Municipal Corporation has now decided to organise a special day at the circle level on the third Monday of every month for prompt disposal of citizens grievances. Accordingly, the district democracy day will be held on June 19.

"The citizens have been requested to submit their complaints 15 days in advance, i.e. before June 5, for the upcoming grievances day," the TMC said in an official statement.

Also Read: Mumbai: First executive meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) to be held on June 18

The TMC in a statement also mentioned the details of the area wise contact persons for citizens who would wish to submit their representations.

The TMC in the statement issued a list of the following places-

Circle 1 - (Kalwa, Mumbra, under Diva Ward Committee) Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kalwa Ward Committee Office, Kalwa

Circle 2 - (Naupada, under Wagle Ward Committee, Deputy Commissioner Office, Naupada Ward Committee Office, Thane (W.)

Circle 3 - (Uthalsar, Vartaknagar, Lokmanya. Savarkarnagar, under Majivada Manpada Ward Committee) Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Majivada Manpada Ward Committee Office, Thane (W.)

The TMC said citizens should first file their applications on their grievance and if no action is taken on their complaints filed during the said day, the citizens can submit their applications 15 days before the grievances hearing day. Citizens should submit their complaints for 'Lokshahi Day' to the concerned constituency offices.