Maharashtra: Thief jumps off train near Manmad town to escape cops, dies

30-year-old had been arrested from UP for theft at a jewellery shop in Kandivli; tried to escape near Manmad

The man was being brought to Mumbai from UP on Pushpak Express when he jumped off. Representation pic

A man arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly committing theft in Mumbai died after he jumped off a train near Manmad town in Maharashtra, on Friday. The police said the 30-year-old suspect perhaps thought the train had slowed down.

The police said Tabarat Rayni, alias Chinke, recently broke into an imitation jewellery shop in Kandivli and stole copper plates worth a few lakhs. He then hid in his native place in Balrampur district of UP.

Also read: Mumbai: Thief caught red handed with stolen bike, police recover 13 more vehicle

A police officer from Kandivli said they acted on a tip about Chinke’s whereabouts. They formed a team comprising API Sohan Kadam, constable Jaitapkar and police naiks Raut and Kesarkar and arrested him from Dardhava village on July 19.

The team and Chinke boarded the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express on Thursday. Around 5 am on Friday when the train was nearing Manmad, Chinke requested to go to the loo. The constables accompanied him. When he was near the door of the coach, he jumped off the moving train. “It seems he didn’t realise the train was moving at a pretty decent speed,” said an officer.

Vishal Thakur, DCP of Zone 11, said the cops stopped the train and found Chinke lying on the track. “The team rushed the accused to a Nashik-based hospital where he was declared dead. He received serious injuries on his head, hand and legs.”