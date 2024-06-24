Maharashtra: Two kids electrocuted after touching air cooler in Akola

The police officials said that the incident took place on Sunday evening at Kalegaon in Telhara taluka

The police on Monday said that two children died of electrocution after touching an air cooler in Maharashtra's Akola district, reported news agency PTI.

The police officials said that the incident took place on Sunday evening at Kalegaon in Telhara taluka, reported PTI.

The children, aged 4 and 5, had come to their maternal uncle's house for summer vacations.

While playing, they touched an air cooler from which current was passing and both of them died on the spot, an official from Hiwarkhed police station told PTI.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, he said.

In another case, a 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district after her father asked her not to download a messaging app on her mobile phone, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Friday night at Nilje in Dombivli area, they said.

The girl had downloaded the Snapchat application on her mobile phone. Her father asked her not to do so, which angered her, an official from Manpada police station said, reported PTI.

The girl allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of a bedroom in her house on Friday night, he said, adding the family found her dead the next day, reported PTI.

After being alerted, the police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)