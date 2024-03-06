Maharashtra: Two Navi Mumbai women cops manhandled

The incident took place on Tuesday night at the gate of Khandeshwar police station

Representational Image

A woman allegedly manhandled two Navi Mumbai women cops when they tried to pacify her to clear the way for an auto-rickshaw to take an ill person to a hospital, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at the gate of Khandeshwar police station, reported PTI.

A man from Panvel had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint against his live-in partner over some issue. At that time, his mother, who was accompanying him, complained of chest pain, reported PTI.

As the man and his mother boarded an auto-rickshaw to go to hospital, his 24-year-old woman partner also got into the vehicle to not let it move, the official said, reported PTI.

When two women personnel - an assistant police inspector and a constable - tried to pacify her and pull her out of the auto-rickshaw, she blocked the way, shouted at the two Navi Mumbai women cops, pulled them by their collar and hit them, he said, reported PTI.

The two policewomen suffered injuries.

A case was later registered against the accused woman under relevant Indian Penal Code sections and a notice was served to her to appear before the police for questioning whenever required, the police added, reported PTI.

In another incident, a 37-year-old trailer driver has been killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Sunday and after the post-mortem report, which indicated internal injuries to the victim, the police on Wednesday registered a case on charges of murder against the unidentified culprits, an official from Uran police station said, reported PTI.

The victim, Arvind Nandlal Yadav, hailing from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, resided in Nhava Sheva area of Navi Mumbai, reported PTI.

On Sunday night, he was having dinner at a roadside eatery in Uran area when some persons allegedly dragged him out of the place and beat him to death, the official said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known, reported PTI.

The body was sent for post-mortem and initially, a case of accidental death was registered, reported PTI.

After the autopsy report indicated internal injuries and based on a complaint by the victim's family members, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), the official said, reported PTI.

A probe was on into the case.

(With inputs from PTI)