Two workers were injured after a fire broke out at an under-construction building in Maharashtra's Thane

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Two workers injured in fire at construction site in Thane x 00:00

Two workers were injured after a fire broke out at their temporary accommodation built near an under-construction building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, civic officials said, reported the PTI.

The officials said that the incident took place at around 7.30 am in Kalwa area of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Two workers residing in a temporary shed at the construction site suffered minor burn injuries after the blaze erupted due to the leakage of cooking gas," chief of the Thane civic body's disaster management cell, Yasin Tadvi, sai, as per the PTI.

On being alerted, the local fire brigade personnel and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot, and put out the fire within 30 minutes, he said.

The injured workers, identified as Mustafa Ahmed (18) and Muzammil Ahmed (20), were rushed to the Kalwa Civic Hospital, where they are being treated, he added, the news agency reported on Thursday.

Massive fire breaks out at godown in Reay Road

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a massive fire broke out at a godown in the Reay Road area of Mumbai on Thursday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There was no report of injury to anyone in the blaze, the civic body said.

The fire erupted at the Devidayal Compound in Darukhana locality on Reay Road at around 10.40 am, the BMC said.

"The fire is confined to a single storey godown," the civic body said.

Twelve fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot. Efforts were on to douse the blaze, the BMC said.

Local civic ward staff, Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) personnel and ambulance also reached the spot.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, the officials said.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out on the 8th floor of a residential building in the Girgaon area of Mumbai late on Tuesday night, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the Girgaon building fire incident, they said.

According to BMC officials, the fire broke out on the 8th floor of the Pankaj Heights Building at Sikka Nagar in Mumbai's Girgaon area, reported ANI.

"No injuries were reported," they said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze as residents evacuated the Girgaon building, reported ANI.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, and the situation has been brought under control, they added.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!