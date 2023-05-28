Breaking News
Mumbai’s lake levels dipping
Mumbai Crime: Farzi Rs 2,000-note peddler held
Maharashtra: Two-year-old female leopard rescued from well
Metro 2B corridor row: We wasted time relying on elected officials, say residents
Mumbai: Target met but desilting still continues
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Two year old female leopard rescued from well

Maharashtra: Two-year-old female leopard rescued from well

Updated on: 28 May,2023 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Quick thinking by the villagers of Savargav village helped cat survive 80-foot-deep fall

Maharashtra: Two-year-old female leopard rescued from well

The leopard was pulled out after 30 minutes

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Two-year-old female leopard rescued from well
x
00:00

The Maharashtra Forest Department and Wildlife SOS rescued a juvenile female leopard from an 80-foot-deep well in the Savargav hamlet, located in Junnar Forest Range. Currently under medical observation, the leopard will be returned to its natural habitat soon.


The villagers noticed the leopard straining to remain afloat and contacted the authorities. The Wildlife SOS Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre’s three-person rescue team was then dispatched.


A plastic container fastened with ropes was lowered into the well for the exhausted leopard to rest. It was successfully removed after a 30-minute struggle. Dr Akhilesh Dhage, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS said, “The leopard has not sustained any kind of injuries, and remains active and healthy.”


Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
wildlife mumbai mumbai news maharashtra india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK